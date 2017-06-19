Michael Essien's Persib Bandung slips...

Michael Essien's Persib Bandung slips to 12th in Indonesia top-flight

Michael Essien completed his second full game for Persib Bandung as they lost 1-0 at Barito Putera to slip to 12th in the Indonesia top-flight on Sunday. Essien, who joined the side as a free agent in March this year, is yet to establish himself at the club.

Chicago, IL

