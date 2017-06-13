MAPFRE Gains 51% of Indonesian Insurer ABDA to Expand in South East Asia
Insurer MAPFRE, which already owned 31 percent of the insurer, has gained 51 percent and effective control of Indonesian insurance company PT Asuransi Bina Dana Arta Tbk . Through this acquisition, MAPFRE finalizes its entry into the Indonesian insurance market, which it began in 2013 with the purchase of a 20 percent shareholding in ABDA.
