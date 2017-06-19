Malaysian Embassy In Indonesia Distri...

Malaysian Embassy In Indonesia Distributes Porridge

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

By Azeman Ariffin JAKARTA, June 19 -- Staff of the Malaysian Embassy in Indonesia were treated to bubur lambuk which was specially cooked here today. The cooking session which began at 8am and involved 25 staff was led by the embassy's women and wives of staff president, Datin Seri Che Mahani Ismail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indonesia: Police Raids Foster Anti-Gay Hysteria Jun 3 Frankie Rizzo 6
News Gay rights still elusive in much of world Jun 2 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for... May 30 Peaches 58
News 1 step forward, 2 steps back for LBGT rights in... May 29 TerriB1 8
News Two men caned in Indonesia for gay sex May 24 The Wheeze of Trump 20
News Men Punished With Lashings for Same-Sex Relatio... May 24 The Muslim cave 4
News Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa... May 23 Mitts Gold Plated... 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,339 • Total comments across all topics: 281,878,054

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC