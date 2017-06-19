Malaysian Embassy In Indonesia Distributes Porridge
By Azeman Ariffin JAKARTA, June 19 -- Staff of the Malaysian Embassy in Indonesia were treated to bubur lambuk which was specially cooked here today. The cooking session which began at 8am and involved 25 staff was led by the embassy's women and wives of staff president, Datin Seri Che Mahani Ismail.
