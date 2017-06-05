Majestic Fast Ferry Launches Between ...

Majestic Fast Ferry Launches Between Singapore and Indonesia

Read more: Marine News

Majestic Fast Ferry's newest ferry, the Majestic Dream, set sail on a maiden voyage from Singapore Cruise Centre's HarbourFront terminal. The 11th vessel in Majestic Fast Ferry's fleet will ply the operator's existing routes between Singapore and the Riau Islands in Indonesia .

Chicago, IL

