Maid suspect in double murder believe...

Maid suspect in double murder believed to have left Singapore for Indonesian island

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

The elderly couple were found motionless in two different rooms in their Bedok flat, and police later seized three knives.PHOTOS: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS. SINGAPORE: The maid who worked for an elderly couple who were murdered in their Bedok flat on Wednesday is believed to have left Singapore for an Indonesian island.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indonesia: Police Raids Foster Anti-Gay Hysteria Jun 3 Frankie Rizzo 6
News Gay rights still elusive in much of world Jun 2 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for... May 30 Peaches 58
News 1 step forward, 2 steps back for LBGT rights in... May 29 TerriB1 8
News Two men caned in Indonesia for gay sex May 24 The Wheeze of Trump 20
News Men Punished With Lashings for Same-Sex Relatio... May 24 The Muslim cave 4
News Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa... May 23 Mitts Gold Plated... 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,588 • Total comments across all topics: 281,959,126

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC