Lion Air could help launch Boeing 737 MAX 10: sources

Indonesian budget carrier Lion Air may be a launch customer for the Boeing 737 MAX 10, a larger version of the planemaker's medium-haul family that is expected to be launched at the Paris Airshow, three people familiar with the plans said. CANCUN, Mexico/JAKARTA: Indonesian budget carrier Lion Air may be a launch customer for the Boeing 737 MAX 10, a larger version of the planemaker's medium-haul family that is expected to be launched at the Paris Airshow, three people familiar with the plans said.

