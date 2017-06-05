Lion Air could help launch Boeing 737 MAX 10: sources

Indonesian budget carrier Lion Air may be a launch customer for the Boeing 737 MAX 10, a larger version of the planemaker's medium-haul family that is expected to be launched at the Paris Airshow, three people familiar with the plans said. CANCUN, Mexico/JAKARTA: Indonesian budget carrier Lion Air may be a launch customer for the Boeing 737 MAX 10, a larger version of the planemaker's medium-haul family that is expected to be launched at the Paris Airshow, three people familiar with the plans said.

