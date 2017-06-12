Late night Ramadan shopping shows Ind...

Late night Ramadan shopping shows Indonesia's economic spirits brightening

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Asian Correspondent

A woman sells prayer caps outside of Istiqlal Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia May 28, 2017. Source: Reuters/Darren Whiteside INDONESIA's economic spirits are rising judging by the line of women outside a packed Furla bag shop for a traditional midnight Ramadan sale at a Jakarta mall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indonesia: Police Raids Foster Anti-Gay Hysteria Jun 3 Frankie Rizzo 6
News Gay rights still elusive in much of world Jun 2 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for... May 30 Peaches 58
News 1 step forward, 2 steps back for LBGT rights in... May 29 TerriB1 8
News Two men caned in Indonesia for gay sex May 24 The Wheeze of Trump 20
News Men Punished With Lashings for Same-Sex Relatio... May 24 The Muslim cave 4
News Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa... May 23 Mitts Gold Plated... 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Pakistan
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,315 • Total comments across all topics: 281,773,440

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC