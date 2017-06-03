Jail for hotel staff member who took ...

Jail for hotel staff member who took nude pictures of guest

Kenneth Ho Weixian, 28, was sentenced to 6 weeks' jail for trespass entering a female toilet and using his Iphone to take photographs at Amara Sanctuary Resort Singapore.ST PHOTO: WONG KWAI CHOW. SINGAPORE: A guest relation officer at the Amara Sanctuary Resort abused his position as a hotel staff member and snapped nude photographs of a teenage guest while she was changing in a toilet cubicle.

Chicago, IL

