ISIS militants stab police officer to death in Indonesia
Two alleged Islamic State group militants stabbed a police officer to death in western Indonesia in the latest assault targeting officials in the world's most populous Muslim country. The two attackers shouted 'Allahu Akbar', or God is great, as they entered a security post in North Sumatra's police headquarters in Medan city before Eid prayers to mark the end of Ramadan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama's Latest Vacation Destination...
|3 hr
|Robert Laity
|1
|Indonesia: Police Raids Foster Anti-Gay Hysteria
|Jun 3
|Frankie Rizzo
|6
|Gay rights still elusive in much of world
|Jun 2
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for...
|May 30
|Peaches
|58
|1 step forward, 2 steps back for LBGT rights in...
|May 29
|TerriB1
|8
|Two men caned in Indonesia for gay sex
|May '17
|The Wheeze of Trump
|20
|Men Punished With Lashings for Same-Sex Relatio...
|May '17
|The Muslim cave
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC