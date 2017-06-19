ISIS militants stab police officer to...

ISIS militants stab police officer to death in Indonesia

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Two alleged Islamic State group militants stabbed a police officer to death in western Indonesia in the latest assault targeting officials in the world's most populous Muslim country. The two attackers shouted 'Allahu Akbar', or God is great, as they entered a security post in North Sumatra's police headquarters in Medan city before Eid prayers to mark the end of Ramadan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama's Latest Vacation Destination... 3 hr Robert Laity 1
News Indonesia: Police Raids Foster Anti-Gay Hysteria Jun 3 Frankie Rizzo 6
News Gay rights still elusive in much of world Jun 2 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for... May 30 Peaches 58
News 1 step forward, 2 steps back for LBGT rights in... May 29 TerriB1 8
News Two men caned in Indonesia for gay sex May '17 The Wheeze of Trump 20
News Men Punished With Lashings for Same-Sex Relatio... May '17 The Muslim cave 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,504 • Total comments across all topics: 282,036,869

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC