ISIS expands foothold in Southeast Asia with Philippine siege
ISIS expands foothold in Southeast Asia with Philippine siege The Philippines has become the epicenter of ISIS expansion into Southeast Asia. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2s91LR5 SINGAPORE - As the siege of Marawi by ISIS-linked Philippine militants drags on, fears mount over the global terrorist group gaining a Southeast Asian stronghold.
|Indonesia: Police Raids Foster Anti-Gay Hysteria
|Jun 3
|Frankie Rizzo
|7
|Gay rights still elusive in much of world
|Jun 2
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for...
|May 30
|Peaches
|64
|1 step forward, 2 steps back for LBGT rights in...
|May 29
|Big Boob Babe
|10
|Two men caned in Indonesia for gay sex
|May 24
|Boob Power
|25
|Men Punished With Lashings for Same-Sex Relatio...
|May 24
|The Muslim cave
|4
|Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa...
|May 23
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|5
