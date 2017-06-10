ISIS expands foothold in Southeast As...

ISIS expands foothold in Southeast Asia with Philippine siege

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

ISIS expands foothold in Southeast Asia with Philippine siege The Philippines has become the epicenter of ISIS expansion into Southeast Asia. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2s91LR5 SINGAPORE - As the siege of Marawi by ISIS-linked Philippine militants drags on, fears mount over the global terrorist group gaining a Southeast Asian stronghold.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indonesia: Police Raids Foster Anti-Gay Hysteria Jun 3 Frankie Rizzo 7
News Gay rights still elusive in much of world Jun 2 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for... May 30 Peaches 64
News 1 step forward, 2 steps back for LBGT rights in... May 29 Big Boob Babe 10
News Two men caned in Indonesia for gay sex May 24 Boob Power 25
News Men Punished With Lashings for Same-Sex Relatio... May 24 The Muslim cave 4
News Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa... May 23 Mitts Gold Plated... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,136 • Total comments across all topics: 281,675,671

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC