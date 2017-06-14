Inmates escape from Indonesian prison...

Inmates escape from Indonesian prison after wall collapses

16 hrs ago

JAMBI, Indonesia - Dozens of inmates escaped early Wednesday from an overcrowded prison in western Indonesia after floods caused a wall to collapse, officials said. The head of the provincial Law and Human Rights Ministry, Bambang Palasara, said at least 21 prisoners had been recaptured and about 30 others were still at large.

