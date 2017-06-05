Indonesia's - militant moderates' fighting religious intolerance
Clad in camouflage and armed only with their convictions, the paramilitary wing of Indonesia's biggest Muslim organisation is on a campaign to crush intolerance and defend the nation's inclusive brand of Islam.did you see the one where the batcopet The "militant moderates" from the Nahdlatul Ulama , which boasts 45 million members, are on the march as worries grow over the rise of ultraconservative forces in the world's most populous Muslim country. Hundreds of them swooped recently on a hotel hosting a meeting of a radical outfit, Hizb ut-Tahrir, which wants to transform Indonesia into a "caliphate" run by sharia law.
