Indonesia's gay community driven underground after police raids

A bath is seen on the second floor of the club where police detained 141 men for what they described as a gay prostitution ring, in Jakarta, Indonesia May 23, 2017. Pic: Reuters WHEN an angry mob of Islamists threatened to burn down a place hosting a gay and lesbian film festival in Jakarta in 2010, A volunteer at the festival, Adi, 28, now fears that instead of safeguarding their rights authorities are targeting his community, forcing them to hide their lifestyles or even consider moving abroad.

