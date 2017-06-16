Indonesian priests ask Vatican to intervene in conflict with bishop
The 69 priests who have resigned from ministry in the Diocese of Ruteng, in Indonesia, have asked the Vatican to help resolve their dispute with Bishop Hubertus Leteng. The priest charge that Bishop Leteng misappropriated over $100,000 from the diocese and the Indonesian bishops' conference, and suspect that the money was given to a woman with whom the bishop was having an affair.
