Indonesian policeman killed in knife attack by suspected militants
An Indonesian police officer was stabbed and later died of his wounds in an attack by suspected Islamist militants in the city of Medan, a police spokesman said on Sunday. Police shot dead one suspect and one was arrested after the attack on a police post in the capital of North Sumatra province, police spokesman Rina Sari Ginting said by telephone.
