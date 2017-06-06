Indonesian police nabs man with conne...

Indonesian police nabs man with connection to suicide bombers in capital attacks

The anti-terror squad of Indonesian national police has arrested a man with connection to the two perpetrators of the suicide bombings in the country's capital last month that killed five people. Kiki alias Ahong or Iqbal with initial MI was captured in Pandeglang village of Bandung district in West Java province, national police spokesman Brigadier General Rikwanto said on Tuesday.

