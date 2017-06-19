Indonesian Islamic sect say they're "denied state IDs" over their beliefs
Members of an Indonesian Islamic sect have issued a complaint that their human rights were breached by a local government refusing to issue them state ID cards unless they renounce their belief, a rights group said on Wednesday. A woman walks past a mosque belonging to Ahmadiyah, an Indonesian minority Islamic sect, which was closed this week by government authorities in South Jakarta, Indonesia, July 9, 2015.
