Indonesian clerics, Islamic schools told to stay away from politics
Muslim scholars in Indonesia called on clerics to stay away from politics following the religious sentiment that may divide the country. In this photo taken on April 21, 2017, Jakarta Governor-elect Anies Baswedan talks to Bukit Duri citizens at Al Hidayah Mosque, South Jakarta, after conducting Friday prayer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indonesia: Police Raids Foster Anti-Gay Hysteria
|Jun 3
|Frankie Rizzo
|7
|Gay rights still elusive in much of world
|Jun 2
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for...
|May 30
|Peaches
|64
|1 step forward, 2 steps back for LBGT rights in...
|May 29
|Big Boob Babe
|10
|Two men caned in Indonesia for gay sex
|May 24
|Boob Power
|25
|Men Punished With Lashings for Same-Sex Relatio...
|May 24
|The Muslim cave
|4
|Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa...
|May 23
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC