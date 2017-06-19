Indonesia: US members of Congress slam growing radicalisation, LGBT persecution

An Indonesian woman reacts as she is publicly caned for spending time with a man who is not her husband, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia May 23, 2017. Source: Reuters/Beawiharta A GROUP of 37 Members of United States Congress has issued a letter to Indonesia's ambassador in Washington raising serious concern over what it calls "growing radicalisation" and the persecution of women, ethnic and religious minorities, and the LGBTQI community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.