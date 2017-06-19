Indonesia: US members of Congress slam growing radicalisation, LGBT persecution
An Indonesian woman reacts as she is publicly caned for spending time with a man who is not her husband, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia May 23, 2017. Source: Reuters/Beawiharta A GROUP of 37 Members of United States Congress has issued a letter to Indonesia's ambassador in Washington raising serious concern over what it calls "growing radicalisation" and the persecution of women, ethnic and religious minorities, and the LGBTQI community.
