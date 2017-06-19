INDONESIA: Torture occurs repeatedly

Torture remains a serious problem in Indonesia, even after 18 years of police and legal reform. The Asian Human Rights Commission has noted some fundamental problems that prevent the elimination of torture in the country: 1# Indonesia has yet to issue a national law to punish the practice of torture; 2#, torture is embedded in the culture of police investigation; 3#, the pre-trial detention mechanism under Indonesia's Criminal Procedure Code encourages the practice of torture in custody; 4# overcrowded prisons in Indonesia also contribute to the practice of torture; 5#, there is little accountability for the perpetrators of torture.

