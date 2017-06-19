INDONESIA: Torture occurs repeatedly
Torture remains a serious problem in Indonesia, even after 18 years of police and legal reform. The Asian Human Rights Commission has noted some fundamental problems that prevent the elimination of torture in the country: 1# Indonesia has yet to issue a national law to punish the practice of torture; 2#, torture is embedded in the culture of police investigation; 3#, the pre-trial detention mechanism under Indonesia's Criminal Procedure Code encourages the practice of torture in custody; 4# overcrowded prisons in Indonesia also contribute to the practice of torture; 5#, there is little accountability for the perpetrators of torture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indonesia: Police Raids Foster Anti-Gay Hysteria
|Jun 3
|Frankie Rizzo
|6
|Gay rights still elusive in much of world
|Jun 2
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for...
|May 30
|Peaches
|58
|1 step forward, 2 steps back for LBGT rights in...
|May 29
|TerriB1
|8
|Two men caned in Indonesia for gay sex
|May '17
|The Wheeze of Trump
|20
|Men Punished With Lashings for Same-Sex Relatio...
|May '17
|The Muslim cave
|4
|Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa...
|May '17
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC