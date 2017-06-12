Indonesia seizes pangolins, scales worth US$190,000
Pangolin scales are sometimes used in the production of illegal drugs. The creature's meat is also prized as an edible delicacy and its body parts as an ingredient in traditional medicine in parts of Asia AFP/GATHA GINTING MEDAN, Indonesia: Indonesian authorities have seized hundreds of critically endangered pangolins and scales in a haul worth US$190,000 after uncovering a major smuggling operation, an official said Wednesday .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indonesia: Police Raids Foster Anti-Gay Hysteria
|Jun 3
|Frankie Rizzo
|6
|Gay rights still elusive in much of world
|Jun 2
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for...
|May 30
|Peaches
|58
|1 step forward, 2 steps back for LBGT rights in...
|May 29
|TerriB1
|8
|Two men caned in Indonesia for gay sex
|May 24
|The Wheeze of Trump
|20
|Men Punished With Lashings for Same-Sex Relatio...
|May 24
|The Muslim cave
|4
|Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa...
|May 23
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC