Indonesia seeks more economic relatio...

Indonesia seeks more economic relations with Nigeria

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Vanguard

The visiting Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, Mrs Retno Marsudi, has announced her government's growing interest in promoting mutually beneficial economic relations with Nigeria. Marsudi, who led a Delegation to an Indonesia-Nigeria Business Forum in Lagos, said that there had been a decline in bilateral trade between both countries in the last five years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indonesia: Police Raids Foster Anti-Gay Hysteria Sat Frankie Rizzo 7
News Gay rights still elusive in much of world Fri Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for... May 30 Peaches 65
News 1 step forward, 2 steps back for LBGT rights in... May 29 Big Boob Babe 10
News Two men caned in Indonesia for gay sex May 24 Boob Power 25
News Men Punished With Lashings for Same-Sex Relatio... May 24 The Muslim cave 4
News Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa... May 23 Mitts Gold Plated... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,453 • Total comments across all topics: 281,538,781

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC