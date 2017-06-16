Indonesia Says It Safeguards Rights o...

Indonesia Says It Safeguards Rights of All, Including LGBT Citizens

Indonesian gay activists hold posters during a protest demanding equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in Jakarta, May 21, 2011. Faced with growing criticism over recent anti-LGBT actions in Indonesia, the Jakarta government has told VOA it will safeguard the rights of all minority groups while taking into account "religious and cultural values that must be upheld."

