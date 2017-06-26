Indonesia police find Islamic State p...

Indonesia police find Islamic State propaganda targeting children

JAKARTA: Indonesian police have found hundreds of books containing Islamic State propaganda targeting children at the home of a suspect arrested in connection with the stabbing death of an officer, a police spokeswoman said on Monday. Another suspected militant was shot and killed by police during Sunday's attack on a police station in Medan, the capital of North Sumatra province.

Chicago, IL

