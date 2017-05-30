Indonesia, Philippines front wider effort against militants
Joint patrols by three Southeast Asian countries in the Sulu Sea may be the start of a larger regional effort to keep Islamic militants at bay, officials said Sunday. The patrols will be conducted by forces from Indonesia, the Philippines and Malaysia, starting with sea operations from June, with air and land patrols starting at a later date.
