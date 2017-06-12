Indonesia Open: Srikanth to take on J...

Indonesia Open: Srikanth to take on Japan's Kazumasa Sakai in final

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: India.com

Jakarta [Indonesia], June 18 : Ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth will aim to clinch Indonesia Super Series Premier title when he takes on unseeded Kazumasa Sakai of Japan in the final of the men' singles event here on Sunday. Srikanth had earlier kept his nerve as he clinched a 21-15, 14-21, 24-22 win over second-seed Son Wan Ho of Korea in a 73-minute semi-final clash to enter the summit showdown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indonesia: Police Raids Foster Anti-Gay Hysteria Jun 3 Frankie Rizzo 6
News Gay rights still elusive in much of world Jun 2 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for... May 30 Peaches 58
News 1 step forward, 2 steps back for LBGT rights in... May 29 TerriB1 8
News Two men caned in Indonesia for gay sex May 24 The Wheeze of Trump 20
News Men Punished With Lashings for Same-Sex Relatio... May 24 The Muslim cave 4
News Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa... May 23 Mitts Gold Plated... 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,073 • Total comments across all topics: 281,860,666

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC