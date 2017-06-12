Indonesia Open: Srikanth to take on Japan's Kazumasa Sakai in final

Jakarta [Indonesia], June 18 : Ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth will aim to clinch Indonesia Super Series Premier title when he takes on unseeded Kazumasa Sakai of Japan in the final of the men' singles event here on Sunday. Srikanth had earlier kept his nerve as he clinched a 21-15, 14-21, 24-22 win over second-seed Son Wan Ho of Korea in a 73-minute semi-final clash to enter the summit showdown.

