Indonesia Open: Srikanth to take on Japan's Kazumasa Sakai in final
Jakarta [Indonesia], June 18 : Ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth will aim to clinch Indonesia Super Series Premier title when he takes on unseeded Kazumasa Sakai of Japan in the final of the men' singles event here on Sunday. Srikanth had earlier kept his nerve as he clinched a 21-15, 14-21, 24-22 win over second-seed Son Wan Ho of Korea in a 73-minute semi-final clash to enter the summit showdown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indonesia: Police Raids Foster Anti-Gay Hysteria
|Jun 3
|Frankie Rizzo
|6
|Gay rights still elusive in much of world
|Jun 2
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for...
|May 30
|Peaches
|58
|1 step forward, 2 steps back for LBGT rights in...
|May 29
|TerriB1
|8
|Two men caned in Indonesia for gay sex
|May 24
|The Wheeze of Trump
|20
|Men Punished With Lashings for Same-Sex Relatio...
|May 24
|The Muslim cave
|4
|Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa...
|May 23
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC