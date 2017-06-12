Indonesia Open: India's Satwiksairaj ...

Indonesia Open: India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty enter main draw

Jakarta [Indonesia], June 12 : India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have marched into the main draw of the Indonesia Super Series Premier after recording two successive victories in the men's doubles qualifiers here on Monday. Satwiksairaj and Chirag swept aside Indonesian duo of Altof Barriq and Reinard Dhanriano 22-20, 21-9 in the opening round of the qualifiers that lasted about half-an-hour.

