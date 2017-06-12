Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines to b...

Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines to begin joint patrol

11 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines will start conducting a joint maritime patrol in waters off the southern Philippines next week to curb rampant cross-border kidnapping-for-ransom activities in the area, Indonesia's military chief said Monday. The move to patrol in Sulu Sea between eastern Malaysia and the Philippines comes amid recent efforts by the three Southeast Asian countries to fight against such operations blamed on rebels based in the southern Philippines.

Chicago, IL

