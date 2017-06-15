Indonesia, Malaysia, PH unite vs militants
Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines, with assistance from Singapore, will begin joint air surveillance over the Sulu Sea next week using reconnaissance planes and drones, while enhancing joint naval patrols in the wake of the Marawi City siege by Islamic State -linked militants. Indonesia's military chief, Gen.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indonesia: Police Raids Foster Anti-Gay Hysteria
|Jun 3
|Frankie Rizzo
|6
|Gay rights still elusive in much of world
|Jun 2
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for...
|May 30
|Peaches
|58
|1 step forward, 2 steps back for LBGT rights in...
|May 29
|TerriB1
|8
|Two men caned in Indonesia for gay sex
|May 24
|The Wheeze of Trump
|20
|Men Punished With Lashings for Same-Sex Relatio...
|May 24
|The Muslim cave
|4
|Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa...
|May 23
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|4
