Indonesia launches sea patrols with Asian neighbors in lawless area

Warships from Indonesia, the Philippines and Malaysia held maneuvers on Monday near a naval base in northern Borneo to mark the launch of coordinated patrols to beef up security in waters plagued by insurgencies and banditry. Helicopters and surveillance planes flew overhead as ministers and army chiefs from the countries attended ceremonies to launch the patrols and as regional security takes on added urgency after Islamist militants overran a town in the southern Philippines.

