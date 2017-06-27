Indonesia imposes travel ban on Trump's business partner

Indonesian authorities have imposed a travel ban on tycoon and politician Hary Tanoesoedibjo, who is building resorts to be managed by Trump hotels, over an investigation into allegations he threatened a prosecutor via a text message. Chief Executive of Indonesia's MNC Group Hary Tanoesoedibjo talks during his visit to the Indonesia Stock Exchange in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 3, 2017.

