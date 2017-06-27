Indonesia imposes travel ban on Trump...

Indonesia imposes travel ban on Trump's biz partner

2 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

JAKARTA: Indonesian authorities have imposed a travel ban on tycoon and politician Hary Tanoesoedibjo , who is building resorts to be managed by Trump hotels, over an investigation into allegations he threatened a prosecutor via a text message. Tanoesoedibjo has been given a 20-day overseas travel ban starting on June 22 based on a request by Indonesian police's criminal investigation unit Agung Sampurno, a spokesman at the immigration directorate said on Wednesday.

Chicago, IL

