Indonesia foils attempt to ship hundreds of detonators amid alertness on terror
Indonesian police have foiled an effort to ship hundreds of detonators in central parts of the country as the security authorities have been on alert over terrorist threat. National Police spokesman Inspector General Setyo Wasisto on Tuesday confirmed that the police have aborted an attempted shipment of 500 devices functioning to trigger explosives to Borneo Island from Sulawesi Island.
