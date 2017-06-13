Indonesia foils attempt to ship hundr...

Indonesia foils attempt to ship hundreds of detonators amid alertness on terror

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Indonesian police have foiled an effort to ship hundreds of detonators in central parts of the country as the security authorities have been on alert over terrorist threat. National Police spokesman Inspector General Setyo Wasisto on Tuesday confirmed that the police have aborted an attempted shipment of 500 devices functioning to trigger explosives to Borneo Island from Sulawesi Island.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indonesia: Police Raids Foster Anti-Gay Hysteria Jun 3 Frankie Rizzo 7
News Gay rights still elusive in much of world Jun 2 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for... May 30 Peaches 64
News 1 step forward, 2 steps back for LBGT rights in... May 29 Big Boob Babe 10
News Two men caned in Indonesia for gay sex May 24 Boob Power 25
News Men Punished With Lashings for Same-Sex Relatio... May 24 The Muslim cave 4
News Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa... May 23 Mitts Gold Plated... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,371 • Total comments across all topics: 281,724,870

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC