Indonesia: Ex-health minister faces s...

Indonesia: Ex-health minister faces six years in prison for corruption

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Crofs Blogs

Thanks to the reader who sent the link to this report in The Jakarta Post : Prosecutors demand 6 years for ex-health minister . The full report and then a comment: Corruption Eradication Commissions prosecutors have demanded that former Health Minister Siti Fadilah Supari be sentenced to six years' imprisonment and a Rp 500 million fine for her alleged role in a case pertaining to the procurement of medical equipment in 2005.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Crofs Blogs.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indonesia: Police Raids Foster Anti-Gay Hysteria 4 hr Yancy 1
News Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for... May 30 Peaches 65
News 1 step forward, 2 steps back for LBGT rights in... May 29 Big Boob Babe 10
News Two men caned in Indonesia for gay sex May 24 Boob Power 25
News Men Punished With Lashings for Same-Sex Relatio... May 24 The Muslim cave 4
News Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa... May 23 Mitts Gold Plated... 5
News Shariah court in Indonesia sentences gay couple... May 17 Frankie Rizzo 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,410 • Total comments across all topics: 281,452,763

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC