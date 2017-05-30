Indonesia: Ex-health minister faces six years in prison for corruption

Thanks to the reader who sent the link to this report in The Jakarta Post : Prosecutors demand 6 years for ex-health minister . The full report and then a comment: Corruption Eradication Commissions prosecutors have demanded that former Health Minister Siti Fadilah Supari be sentenced to six years' imprisonment and a Rp 500 million fine for her alleged role in a case pertaining to the procurement of medical equipment in 2005.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Crofs Blogs.