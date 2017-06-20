Indonesia cracks down on terrorism with new laws and joint patrols
Jakarta: Indonesians who join terrorist groups overseas will face a maximum 15 years' jail under new anti-terrorism laws expected to be passed by September. The new laws will enable authorities to crack down on Indonesians who return after fighting with the Islamic State in Syria or the Philippines.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indonesia: Police Raids Foster Anti-Gay Hysteria
|Jun 3
|Frankie Rizzo
|6
|Gay rights still elusive in much of world
|Jun 2
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for...
|May 30
|Peaches
|58
|1 step forward, 2 steps back for LBGT rights in...
|May 29
|TerriB1
|8
|Two men caned in Indonesia for gay sex
|May 24
|The Wheeze of Trump
|20
|Men Punished With Lashings for Same-Sex Relatio...
|May 24
|The Muslim cave
|4
|Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa...
|May 23
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|4
