Indonesia cracks down on terrorism with new laws and joint patrols

Jakarta: Indonesians who join terrorist groups overseas will face a maximum 15 years' jail under new anti-terrorism laws expected to be passed by September. The new laws will enable authorities to crack down on Indonesians who return after fighting with the Islamic State in Syria or the Philippines.

