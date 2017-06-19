'I don't know where I can move to': Lorong 3 Geylang homeowners express concerns as leases set to expire Mr Yeo Chai has been living in his terrace house for 56 years, and has no plans on where to move to, after the plot of land expires. SINGAPORE: They have lived in their two-storey houses in Lorong 3 Geylang for decades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.