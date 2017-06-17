How the liver unclogs itself

How the liver unclogs itself

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Science Daily

This is a schematic diagram illustrating how hepatocytes or liver cells clear excess bile from blocked ducts. Bile ducts are blocked in diseases such as biliary atresia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Science Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslim leader urges Indonesians to boycott Star... 6 hr J Valdez Fart 2
News Indonesia's gay community driven underground af... Fri Rubio s Foam Partays 5
News Barack Obama's Latest Vacation Destination... Wed C Kersey 2
News Indonesia: Police Raids Foster Anti-Gay Hysteria Jun 3 Frankie Rizzo 6
News Gay rights still elusive in much of world Jun 2 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for... May '17 Peaches 58
News 1 step forward, 2 steps back for LBGT rights in... May '17 TerriB1 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,656 • Total comments across all topics: 282,163,609

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC