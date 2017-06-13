Heavy vehicle-related violations, fatal accidents on the rise: Traffic Police
A Traffic Police officer in the midst of conducting an enforcement operation against errant heavy vehicle drivers. SINGAPORE: There were more fatal accidents involving heavy vehicles in the first half of this year, with 19 cases recorded from January to Jun 15 this year, up from the 16 reported in the same period last year, the Traffic Police said on Friday .
