Heavy vehicle-related violations, fat...

Heavy vehicle-related violations, fatal accidents on the rise: Traffic Police

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

A Traffic Police officer in the midst of conducting an enforcement operation against errant heavy vehicle drivers. SINGAPORE: There were more fatal accidents involving heavy vehicles in the first half of this year, with 19 cases recorded from January to Jun 15 this year, up from the 16 reported in the same period last year, the Traffic Police said on Friday .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indonesia: Police Raids Foster Anti-Gay Hysteria Jun 3 Frankie Rizzo 6
News Gay rights still elusive in much of world Jun 2 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for... May 30 Peaches 58
News 1 step forward, 2 steps back for LBGT rights in... May 29 TerriB1 8
News Two men caned in Indonesia for gay sex May 24 The Wheeze of Trump 20
News Men Punished With Lashings for Same-Sex Relatio... May 24 The Muslim cave 4
News Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa... May 23 Mitts Gold Plated... 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,046 • Total comments across all topics: 281,820,824

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC