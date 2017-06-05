Hard-line Islamist Groups Meet Official, Popular Roadblocks in Indonesia
After playing a major role in Indonesian politics by influencing the Jakarta election, hard-line Islamist groups may have hit an impasse. Although they were allowed broad leverage to organize and demonstrate across Indonesia in the past year, an effort to replicate their success outside Jakarta fell flat, and the government has taken measures to hamper two major hard-line groups.
