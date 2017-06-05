Hard-line Islamist Groups Meet Offici...

Hard-line Islamist Groups Meet Official, Popular Roadblocks in Indonesia

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

After playing a major role in Indonesian politics by influencing the Jakarta election, hard-line Islamist groups may have hit an impasse. Although they were allowed broad leverage to organize and demonstrate across Indonesia in the past year, an effort to replicate their success outside Jakarta fell flat, and the government has taken measures to hamper two major hard-line groups.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indonesia: Police Raids Foster Anti-Gay Hysteria Jun 3 Frankie Rizzo 7
News Gay rights still elusive in much of world Jun 2 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for... May 30 Peaches 64
News 1 step forward, 2 steps back for LBGT rights in... May 29 Big Boob Babe 10
News Two men caned in Indonesia for gay sex May 24 Boob Power 25
News Men Punished With Lashings for Same-Sex Relatio... May 24 The Muslim cave 4
News Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa... May 23 Mitts Gold Plated... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,037 • Total comments across all topics: 281,634,632

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC