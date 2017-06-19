Google Doodle Marks Mudik, Indonesia's Annual Homecoming of Migrant Laborers
The illustration depicts urban migrants in buses, cars and atop motorbikes loaded up with goods as they make their way to the countryside to visit friends and family. During Mudik each year, laborers in the country's crowded cities return home en masse, clogging highways with millions of vehicles.
