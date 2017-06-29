France's Engie says to weather LNG oversupply with long-term deals

SINGAPORE, June 29 French gas and power company Engie expects to weather festering oversupply in markets for liquefied natural gas with long-term deals kicking off in the next couple of years, a senior company official said. Production of the superchilled gas has been outpacing demand as new supplies come online in Australia and the United States, driving down Asian spot prices LNG-AS by more than 70 percent since 2014.

