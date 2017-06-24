Four army personnel cheat death in ca...

Four army personnel cheat death in car crash

PETALING JAYA: Four army personnel escaped with injuries after the car they were in went out of control and slammed into the barrier of a bridge on AMJ Highway in Melaka. The four, in their 20s, were travelling towards Jasin from Melaka town when the mishap happened near Bukit Lintang, at about 9.55am yesterday.

