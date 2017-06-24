Four army personnel cheat death in car crash
PETALING JAYA: Four army personnel escaped with injuries after the car they were in went out of control and slammed into the barrier of a bridge on AMJ Highway in Melaka. The four, in their 20s, were travelling towards Jasin from Melaka town when the mishap happened near Bukit Lintang, at about 9.55am yesterday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indonesia: Police Raids Foster Anti-Gay Hysteria
|Jun 3
|Frankie Rizzo
|6
|Gay rights still elusive in much of world
|Jun 2
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for...
|May 30
|Peaches
|58
|1 step forward, 2 steps back for LBGT rights in...
|May 29
|TerriB1
|8
|Two men caned in Indonesia for gay sex
|May '17
|The Wheeze of Trump
|20
|Men Punished With Lashings for Same-Sex Relatio...
|May '17
|The Muslim cave
|4
|Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa...
|May '17
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC