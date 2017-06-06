Foreigners killed in Marawi accessed ...

Foreigners killed in Marawi accessed 'backdoor' entries in Mindanao

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: Sun-Star

FOREIGNERS who were killed with the Maute terror group in Marawi City may have accessed "backdoor" entries like the seas in Mindanao, a military official said on Tuesday, June 6. On May 26, the Armed Forces of the Philippines confirmed the presence of foreign terrorists in Mindanao after six of the 12 verified Maute group members, who were among those killed in clashes with government troops, were from Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore. Solicitor General Jose Calida said Indonesians and Malaysians are fighting alongside the gunmen who attacked the city last May 23. "What is happening in Mindanao is no longer a rebellion of Filipino citizens," Calida told reporters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indonesia: Police Raids Foster Anti-Gay Hysteria Jun 3 Frankie Rizzo 7
News Gay rights still elusive in much of world Jun 2 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for... May 30 Peaches 65
News 1 step forward, 2 steps back for LBGT rights in... May 29 Big Boob Babe 10
News Two men caned in Indonesia for gay sex May 24 Boob Power 25
News Men Punished With Lashings for Same-Sex Relatio... May 24 The Muslim cave 4
News Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa... May 23 Mitts Gold Plated... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,836 • Total comments across all topics: 281,554,106

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC