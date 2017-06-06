Foreigners killed in Marawi accessed 'backdoor' entries in Mindanao

FOREIGNERS who were killed with the Maute terror group in Marawi City may have accessed "backdoor" entries like the seas in Mindanao, a military official said on Tuesday, June 6. On May 26, the Armed Forces of the Philippines confirmed the presence of foreign terrorists in Mindanao after six of the 12 verified Maute group members, who were among those killed in clashes with government troops, were from Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore. Solicitor General Jose Calida said Indonesians and Malaysians are fighting alongside the gunmen who attacked the city last May 23. "What is happening in Mindanao is no longer a rebellion of Filipino citizens," Calida told reporters.

