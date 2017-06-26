Flash Flood:43 Victims In Batu Pahat Evacuated
JOHOR BAHRU, June 26 -- A total of 43 people from seven families near here were evacuated to a temporary relief centre after their homes were affected by flash flood at noon today. Johor Health, Environment, Education and Information Committee Chairman Datuk Ayub Rahmat said all the victims from Kampung Sungai Kluang, Rengit, Batu Pahat were placed at the Kampung Parit Jalai temporary relief centre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama's Latest Vacation Destination...
|20 hr
|Robert Laity
|1
|Indonesia: Police Raids Foster Anti-Gay Hysteria
|Jun 3
|Frankie Rizzo
|6
|Gay rights still elusive in much of world
|Jun 2
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for...
|May 30
|Peaches
|58
|1 step forward, 2 steps back for LBGT rights in...
|May 29
|TerriB1
|8
|Two men caned in Indonesia for gay sex
|May '17
|The Wheeze of Trump
|20
|Men Punished With Lashings for Same-Sex Relatio...
|May '17
|The Muslim cave
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC