Flash Flood:43 Victims In Batu Pahat Evacuated

JOHOR BAHRU, June 26 -- A total of 43 people from seven families near here were evacuated to a temporary relief centre after their homes were affected by flash flood at noon today. Johor Health, Environment, Education and Information Committee Chairman Datuk Ayub Rahmat said all the victims from Kampung Sungai Kluang, Rengit, Batu Pahat were placed at the Kampung Parit Jalai temporary relief centre.

