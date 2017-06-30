Ferry catches fire en-route to Tarakan

Ferry catches fire en-route to Tarakan

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Daily Express

Tawau: Eighty passengers and seven crew of a ferry from Tawau to Tarakan were rescued after it caught fire in waters off North Kalimantan in Indonesia at around 1.30pm, Friday . Indonesian Police Liaison Officer in Tawau, Kampol Nafi Arman said the incident happened in the Tanjung Haus/Karang Banda Kaltara territory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indonesia's gay community driven underground af... 13 hr Rubio s Foam Partays 5
News Barack Obama's Latest Vacation Destination... Wed C Kersey 2
News Indonesia: Police Raids Foster Anti-Gay Hysteria Jun 3 Frankie Rizzo 6
News Gay rights still elusive in much of world Jun 2 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for... May '17 Peaches 58
News 1 step forward, 2 steps back for LBGT rights in... May '17 TerriB1 8
News Two men caned in Indonesia for gay sex May '17 The Wheeze of Trump 20
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,801 • Total comments across all topics: 282,149,421

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC