Ex-Indonesian minister gets four years' jail for bribery

Jakarta: The Jakarta Corruption Court has sentenced former health minister Siti Fadilah Supari to four years in prison after finding her guilty of accepting bribes in the state-funded procurement of medical equipment. "We also ordered the defendant to pay 200mil rupiah in fines or serve an additional two months in prison," presiding judge Ibnu Basuki read out the verdict on Friday.

Chicago, IL

