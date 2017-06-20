Even 2C warming means more killer heatwaves: study

Climate change will sharply boost the frequency of lethal heatwaves even if humanity caps global warming at two degrees Celsius , the core goal of the Paris Agreement, scientists said Monday. Fulfilling that 196-nation pledge would, by 2100, still leave nearly half the world's population exposed at least once a year to bouts of heat and humidity that have proven deadly in the past, they reported in the journal Nature Climate Change.

