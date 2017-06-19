East Timor returns 2 foreign inmates who escaped Bali prison

Authorities in East Timor on Saturday returned two foreign inmates who escaped from a prison in neighboring Indonesia's resort island of Bali. Bulgarian Dimitar Nikolov Iliev, 43, and Indian Sayed Mohammed Said, 31, were among four foreigners who escaped Monday from the Kerobokan penitentiary in Bali's provincial capital, Denpasar, through a 50-by-70-centimeter hole found under the walls that connects to a 15-meter-long water tunnel heading toward a main street.

