Dunford Receives Singapore's Distinguished Service Award

Singapore's President Tony Tan Keng Yam today presented Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, with Singapore's Military Distinguished Service Order medal for the general's steadfast support of the U.S.-Singaporean partnership.

Chicago, IL

