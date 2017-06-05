Church says Papua riot sparked by mil...

Church says Papua riot sparked by military burning Bibles

Star Tribune

A major church in Indonesia's predominantly Christian Papua province says a riot in the provincial capital last month was sparked by the military burning Bibles, contradicting the police account of events. A report by the Evangelical Christian Church in Papua says a priest and another man from a local congregation took photos of burnt Bibles at a military base in Jayapura and took several away as evidence.

Chicago, IL

